King Charles' France trip fails to impress locals, termed not so 'important and symbolic'
King Charles' state visit to France receives tepid reception, with comparisons to the late Queen Elizabeth.
King Charles, accompanied by Queen Camilla, embarked on a state visit to France this week, aiming to mend relations between the UK and France. However, the enthusiasm from the French populace seems to be waning. A contrast has been drawn between King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth, with the latter being more favourably remembered for her allure and regality.