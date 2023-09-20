comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 20 2023 11:49:10
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,394.75 -1.69%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,566.95 -3.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 203.05 1.5%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.9 1.1%
Business News/ News / World/  King Charles’ France trip fails to impress locals, termed not so ‘important and symbolic’
Back

King Charles’ France trip fails to impress locals, termed not so ‘important and symbolic’

 1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 10:42 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

King Charles' state visit to France receives tepid reception, with comparisons to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla during a visit to Brecon Cathedral, to mark the centenary year of the cathedral and to meet cathedral representatives and organisers of the Brecon Choir Festival, in Brecon, Wales, Britain, July 20, 2023. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo (Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo)Premium
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla during a visit to Brecon Cathedral, to mark the centenary year of the cathedral and to meet cathedral representatives and organisers of the Brecon Choir Festival, in Brecon, Wales, Britain, July 20, 2023. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo (Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo)

King Charles, accompanied by Queen Camilla, embarked on a state visit to France this week, aiming to mend relations between the UK and France. However, the enthusiasm from the French populace seems to be waning. A contrast has been drawn between King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth, with the latter being more favourably remembered for her allure and regality.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were the honoured guests at a banquet at the resplendent Versailles Palace. The feast featured a blend of English and French culinary delights, including blue lobster and Bresse poultry. However, the absence of the glamour that Queen Elizabeth once brought to such events was noted by Parisians.

Also Read: King Charles ready to have a discussion with Prince Harry but conditions apply

Charles, like his mother, is fluent in French and is expected to reflect on the deep affinity the late queen had for France. But, to many in Paris, these gestures do little to ignite excitement or interest.

A retiree, Mireille Mauve, mentioned that Charles and Camilla do not share the same historical prominence as the late queen.

"He's just the son, they are old already, we don't have a long history," Reuters quoted him as saying.

He believes Camilla is “not so enchanting, she's a bit dull with her discourse. All this combined together doesn't create much interest".

Also Read: Job cut in Royal Family; King Charles to fire 20% middle-management personnel to modernise monarchy

In the UK, recent polls indicate that King Charles is not as revered as his late mother although 60% of the populace still holds a favourable view of him. However, younger Britons are increasingly critical, not just of Charles but also of the concept of the monarchy.

Alexia Aubert, a 15-year-old Parisian, articulated a similar sentiment, saying the British Royal Family had lost much of its symbolic importance since the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

"I think since Elizabeth died, the Royal Family isn't as important as it was, King Charles isn't as important and symbolic as Elizabeth, so it doesn't really matter if he comes or not," Reuters quoted Alexia as saying.

Edouard Val de Lievre, a local carpenter, sees the British monarchy as merely "part of the folklore in England".

“He represents the English population but that's all, nothing special for me," he added.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 10:42 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App