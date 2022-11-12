King Charles has this BIG regret about Princess Diana’s funeral: Royal author

King Charles has this BIG regret about Princess Diana’s funeral: Royal author2 min read . 11:21 AM IST
- A royal author recently revealed that Britain's King Charles III deeply regrets one thing about his former wife and Princess Diana's funeral.
Author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about King Charles titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III" told the US weekly that Britain's KIng "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother Diana.
"I think it haunts him because it haunts them, and they’ve spoken about it. I’ve written that I believe it’s a form of PTSD," he wrote.
Further, the royal author spoke about Prine Harry's nightmare of flying to London. He said, "[He said] it reminds him of that day when he had to walk behind the coffin, and they were more or less bullied into doing it by the palace – by the men in gray who really run the palace, the people that Diana used to complain about".
Prince William was 15 and Prince Harry was 12 when their mother Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997. She was 36.
Earlier, Prine Harry said, "My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today".
Separately, a 23-year-old man was arrested after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.
The incident happened as the king and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.
Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple, who continued to be greeted by local dignitaries and to meet assembled well-wishers.
North Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense and was being held in custody.
Charles and Camilla traveled to York as part of a series of engagements around the U.K. marking the start of the new king's reign. They attended a service at the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveiled a statue of the king's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September after 70 years on the throne.
