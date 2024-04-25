King Charles bestowed new royal titles to Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday.

After the three have been honoured with new titles, Prince William has become Great Master of the Order of the Bath, Princess of Wales will also be known as Companion of Honour, whereas, Queen Camilla will also be called as the Grand Master of the Order of the British Empire.

The royal title honoured to Kate Middleton is generally bestowed to recognise a person's achievement in arts, medicine, sciences and public service. Queen Camilla's new royal title was earlier owned by the King Charles III's father, Prince Philip, and his grandfather George VI.

(More to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!