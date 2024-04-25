Active Stocks
Wed Apr 24 2024 15:59:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.50 2.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 351.25 1.25%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 290.00 1.75%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,431.85 -0.68%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.85 -0.08%
Business News/ News / World/  King Charles honours Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla with new royal titles--What does it mean?
BackBack

King Charles honours Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla with new royal titles--What does it mean?

Livemint

Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton receive new royal titles from King Charles. Prince William is now Great Master of the Order of the Bath, Princess of Wales becomes Companion of Honour, and Queen Camilla is named Grand Master of the Order of the British Empire

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Queen Camilla have been awarded with new honour. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)Premium
Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Queen Camilla have been awarded with new honour. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

King Charles bestowed new royal titles to Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday. 

After the three have been honoured with new titles, Prince William has become Great Master of the Order of the Bath, Princess of Wales will also be known as Companion of Honour, whereas, Queen Camilla will also be called as the Grand Master of the Order of the British Empire.

The royal title honoured to Kate Middleton is generally bestowed to recognise a person's achievement in arts, medicine, sciences and public service. Queen Camilla's new royal title was earlier owned by the King Charles III's father, Prince Philip, and his grandfather George VI.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Apr 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue