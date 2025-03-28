King Charles hospitalised following side effects from cancer treatment, cancels appoinments

King Charles was briefly hospitalised on Thursday for observation due to "temporary side effects" from a scheduled cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace said. As a result, his engagements for the day and Friday were canceled.

What the palace statement said? The palace said in its statement, “His majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled."

As reported by The Sun, he was taken to the hosital by his car and not by emergency vehicle.

Regarding his schedule, the palace spokesman told the Sun: "His Majesty was due to receive Credentials from the Ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon. Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion."

“He very much hopes that they can be rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible.”

What's happened to King Charles The palace declined to give any details of the side effects. But a royal source described, as reported by Reuters, Thursday's setback as no more than the "most minor bump in the road that’s very much heading in the right direction" and that it was not uncommon with medical treatments.

The king's recovery was continuing in a very positive direction and that he was in good form, and was continuing to work and make calls from his study, the source said.

King Charles' deteriorating health King Charles' health has been under close watch since early last year when he revealed his cancer diagnosis. The 76-year-old took a three-month break from public duties but continued state responsibilities, including reviewing government papers and meeting the prime minister. His illness has added pressure to the monarchy as it adapts after Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign.

When he succeeded his mother in September 2022, Charles' task was to demonstrate that the 1,000-year-old institution remains relevant in a modern nation whose citizens come from all corners of the globe. But this task takes much time and energy. Advertisement

Although the duties of a constitutional monarch are largely ceremonial, the royal whirl can be exhausting.

Charles' illness came as his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, was also diagnosed with cancer. Kate, the wife of Prince William, took more than six months off before returning to public duties in late September.