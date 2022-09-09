As Britain mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III arrives in London on Friday before officially being proclaimed as Britain's new monarch on Saturday
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camillia arrived in London on Friday. Dressed in black, the couple has flown back from Scotland and was met at the steps of the plane by an official royal car. The two, then, headed towards Buckingham Palace.
A palace spokeswoman told AFP that the meeting took place after Charles returned to London from the royal family's Scottish retreat Balmoral, where his mother passed away.
King Charles will be officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James's Palace on Saturday.
Queen mourned in at the gates of her Balmoral residence
Meanwhile, people paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the gates of her Balmoral residence where she died.
Despite the rain on Friday, mourners from all walks of life came to lay down flowers or simply say goodbye to the British monarch they loved and respected. “I just wanted to say thank you to the Queen," said Christy Asalor.
“She has been a symbol of strength and stability, she has been so selfless and she’s given herself, literally sacrificed her whole life serving us until two days before she passed and the least we could do is just say thank you."
Other people said they were feeling a lot of sadness at the passing of the only queen they ever knew.
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning British monarch, at 70 years of service.
