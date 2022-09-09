Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrive in London

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrive in London

King Charles III talks with well-wishers, on the first day of public mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, outside Buckingham Palace in London, UK, on Friday
09:30 PM IST

As Britain mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III arrives in London on Friday before officially being proclaimed as Britain's new monarch on Saturday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camillia arrived in London on Friday. Dressed in black, the couple has flown back from Scotland and was met at the steps of the plane by an official royal car. The two, then, headed towards Buckingham Palace.

Also Read: Prince Charles is the new king, ending a 70-year wait. Faces a daunting task

After arriving for the first time as Britain's new Monarch, King Charles greeted the crowds outside Buckingham Palace's gates and also accepted flowers from few of them.

Some people in the crowd shouted “Thank you Charles" and “Well done, Charlie!" as he shook hands with the crowd. Several shouted “God save the King!"

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth's death: From national anthem to currency, changes UK can expect

A few broke into a rendition of Britain’s national anthem, which is now titled “God Save the King."

Later, he hosted British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Friday for their first formal audience as he starts his reign after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Also Read: King Charles III starts his reign as mourning begins for late Queen Elizabeth II 

A palace spokeswoman told AFP that the meeting took place after Charles returned to London from the royal family's Scottish retreat Balmoral, where his mother passed away.

King Charles will be officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James's Palace on Saturday.

Queen mourned in at the gates of her Balmoral residence

Meanwhile, people paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the gates of her Balmoral residence where she died.

Despite the rain on Friday, mourners from all walks of life came to lay down flowers or simply say goodbye to the British monarch they loved and respected. “I just wanted to say thank you to the Queen," said Christy Asalor.

“She has been a symbol of strength and stability, she has been so selfless and she’s given herself, literally sacrificed her whole life serving us until two days before she passed and the least we could do is just say thank you."

Other people said they were feeling a lot of sadness at the passing of the only queen they ever knew.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning British monarch, at 70 years of service.

