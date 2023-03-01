King Charles III will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen of Consort 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. From crown to music to guest, the preparation for the coronation ceremony is in full swing. Coronation is nothing but a religious ceremony during which a sovereign is crowned.

The 700 year old historic Coronation Chair too will be getting a makeover ahead of the ceremony. From Henry VIII, Queen Victoria to Queen Elizabeth II, the coronation chair has seen monarchs being crowned.

Over the years, the coronation chair has suffered from wear and tear. The latest conservation work will focus on cleaning the surface using sponges and cotton swabs to remove dirt, and stabilising surviving layers of gilding on the medieval chair and the base.

Krista Blessley, Paintings Conservator at the Abbey told Reuters that the coronation chair is extremely fragile. "It has a complex layer structure which means that the gilding layers on it often flake off," she said.

Further adding, she said that a lot of her currently is, "sticking those layers of gilding back down and making sure it's completely sound for the coronation."

History of the coronation chair:

The Coronation Chair was made on the orders of King Edward I to include the Stone of Scone, or Stone of Destiny, which had been used for the coronation of Scottish kings for centuries.

Edward had brought down the Stone from Scotland in 1296.

The chair featured in coronation ceremonies since 1308, and has been the chair used to crown monarchs since Henry IV in 1399.

At coronations, the Chair - height 2.05m (6 feet 9 inches) - with the Stone stands facing the High Altar.

Over the years the chair has suffered from wear and tear, not least being subject to graffiti from local Westminster schoolboys and tourists during the 18th and 19th centuries. One visitor carved "P. Abbott slept in this chair 5-6 July 1800" on the seat.

A bomb attack in 1914, thought to have been organised by Suffragettes, also knocked a small corner off it. Its base, which features a lion at each corner, was also replaced in the 18th century.

Meanwhile, Scottish Nationalists took the Stone of Scone on Dec. 25, 1950 before it was recovered a few months later. The Stone was returned to Scotland in 1996 and is kept at Edinburgh Castle but will return to London for the coronation.

As per the Royal Courtier, the Chair was kept in the Chapel of Edward the Confessor until it was closed to the public in 1997. From 1998 to 2010 it was placed on a pedestal near the tomb of Henry V. Since 2010, it has been kept in a special enclosure within St. George’s Chapel.

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be formally crowned on May 6 at the Westminster Abbey. It is the same location where the coronation of kings and queens has taken place for around thousand years. The coronation procession will also be modest, during Queen Elizabeth's procession, 16,000 participants were there, and they took 45 minutes to pass any stationary point on the 7km route. However, the King and Queen Consort will travel to Westminster Abbey in the King's procession, and return to Buckingham Palace, where they will be joined by other members of the Royal Family.

The King will be crowned with the solid gold 17th Century St Edward's Crown whereas Camilla will ditch the Kohinoor and be crowned with Queen Mary's Crown, which has been taken out of the Tower of London to be re-sized.

Meanwhile, the Royal family also put out a tweet regarding the ticket ballot to attend the event celebrating The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort at Windsor Castle on 7 May 2023.