King Charles III coronation: 700 year old chair to be restored ahead of ceremony. Know the history here
- The Coronation Chair was made on the orders of King Edward I to include the Stone of Scone, or Stone of Destiny, which had been used for the coronation of Scottish kings for centuries.
King Charles III will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen of Consort 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. From crown to music to guest, the preparation for the coronation ceremony is in full swing. Coronation is nothing but a religious ceremony during which a sovereign is crowned.
