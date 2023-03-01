King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be formally crowned on May 6 at the Westminster Abbey. It is the same location where the coronation of kings and queens has taken place for around thousand years. The coronation procession will also be modest, during Queen Elizabeth's procession, 16,000 participants were there, and they took 45 minutes to pass any stationary point on the 7km route. However, the King and Queen Consort will travel to Westminster Abbey in the King's procession, and return to Buckingham Palace, where they will be joined by other members of the Royal Family.

