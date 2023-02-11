King Charles' coronation emblem by ex Apple chief designer revealed. 5 pts
- The coronation emblem features the King's love for nature by joining the flora that symbolize the four nations of the United Kingdom in a single image.
Ahead of the scheduled coronation ceremony for Britain's King Charles III on 6 May, 2023, the Buckingham Palace released the newly appointed king's official coronation emblem.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×