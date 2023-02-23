King Charles III coronation: Harry and Meghan's presence still unclear as couple faces drop in popularity
- The significant drop in the popularity of the couple in the United Kingdom is also making them second guess the decision to attend the coronation ceremony
Meghan Markle is reportedly “overwhelmed" after the intense scrutiny she and her husband Prince Harry are receiving. The reports have raised questions about their presence during the coronation of Harry's father King Charles III, who will be crowned on 6 May alongside Camilla, the queen consort.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×