Meghan Markle is reportedly “overwhelmed" after the intense scrutiny she and her husband Prince Harry are receiving. The reports have raised questions about their presence during the coronation of Harry's father King Charles III, who will be crowned on 6 May alongside Camilla, the queen consort.

The significant drop in the popularity of the couple in the United Kingdom is also making them second guess the decision to attend the coronation ceremony.

The sources close to the couple claim that Meghan is feeling a little left out, as she feels everybody in the royal family is only fighting for Prince Harry to attend and nobody cares about her showing up or not. She is scared of the humiliation at the global stage, the sources added.

The scrutiny on the couple has increased after the release of the six-part Netflix Documentary ‘Harry & Meghan’ and Harry’s explosive memoir "Spare."

Harry has not confirmed anything about accepting the invitation to his father's coronation. Previously, the sources have claimed that he is asking for a secure meeting with the King so that he doesn't feel iced out during the coronation ceremony.

The royal sources inform that the couple is still not over the ‘cold shoulder’ they received during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and currently they are mulling over the possibility of going through such public humiliation again.

Some optimists also point to Prince Harry's comments in the Netflix documentary where he accepted that he misses certain aspects of the royal family including its traditions. He has served in the British Army for 10 years and duty comes is also important for him, the royal experts said.

It is a tight ropewalk for Harry and Meghan as according to people close to the royal family if they choose to attend the coronation, they can be tagged as hypocrites, and if they don't they will be accused of "snubbing" the royal family.