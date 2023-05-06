King Charles III coronation: The crowns, jewels used during ceremony4 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 06:09 AM IST
Charles will be crowned with the historic St Edward's Crown that has been used since the coronation of King Charles II in 1661
Charles will also wear the 1 kg (2.3 lb) Imperial State Crown at the end of the service
The ceremony for King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday will involve historic regalia ranging from sceptres and maces to a ring and a spoon.
