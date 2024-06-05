King Charles III currency notes introduced in UK: Will old notes be invalid? Find out
The Bank of England is replacing old banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth with new ones featuring King Charles III. People can exchange their old notes for new ones until June 30, with a limit of £300.
The Bank of England has asked people to return old banknotes featuring the portrait of Queen Elizabeth. Brand new banknotes featuring the portrait of the new monarch, King Charles III, are due to be circulated in the UK on Wednesday.