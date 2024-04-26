King Charles' funeral plans updated after cancer diagnosis: Report
King Charles III's funeral plans are being updated following his cancer diagnosis. The detailed plans known as 'Operation Menai Bridge' are constantly being revised as his health deteriorates.
King Charles III's funeral plans are being reportedly updated since being diagnosed with cancer last month. According to a report by The New Zealand Herald, preparations for the funeral have been in motion since the day after the late Queen Elizabeth was buried in 2022.