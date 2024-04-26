King Charles' funeral plans updated after cancer diagnosis: Report

King Charles III's funeral plans are being reportedly updated since being diagnosed with cancer last month. According to a report by The New Zealand Herald, preparations for the funeral have been in motion since the day after the late Queen Elizabeth was buried in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An old friend of the royal family told the publication, “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really unwell".

King Charles III's aides are constantly looking over copies detailing his official funeral plans known as "Operation Menai Bridge".

The several-hundred-page document was created the day after Queen Elizabeth was buried on September 8, 2022.

As per Daily Beast, Operation Menai Bridge is being frequently updated following King Charles's deteriorating health condition.

All members of the Monarchy have regularly updated funeral plans that are named after popular bridges. Queen's funeral arrangement was called, "Operation London Bridge".

"It's not an emotional thing, it's a job, one taken very seriously, and understandably no one plans to get caught out," an aide told local media.

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February this year. Last month, he was seen shaking hands and chatting with onlookers after attending an Easter service at Windsor Castle.

The king has continued fulfilling his state duties, such as reviewing government papers and meeting with the prime minister. But his attendance at a traditional royal event like the Easter service was seen as a sign that he was beginning a managed return to public life.

When he succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles faced the daunting task of demonstrating that the 1,000-year-old monarchy remains relevant in a modern nation whose citizens come from all corners of the globe. After less than two years on the throne, the king is still defining himself with the public as he tries to persuade young people and members of minority communities that the royal family can represent them.

The palace has worked hard to keep the king in the public eye — even as he sought to limit contact to reduce his risk of infection while receiving treatment.

