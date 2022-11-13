King Charles III has stopped watching 'The Crown'; here's why

King Charles III stopped watching the Netflix series The Crown after sensitive events from his relationship with the late Princess Diana were played on screen, Royal author Katie Nicholl has claimed.
King Charles III stopped watching the Netflix series The Crown after sensitive events from his relationship with the late Princess Diana were played on screen, Royal author Katie Nicholl has claimed.
While speaking to True Royalty TV, Katie Nicholl said that she had enquired over the royal family’s interest in the show while she was researching for her book: The New Royals. She found that “[King] Charles watched it and stopped watching it at the last series because he felt that it got too close to the bone."
While speaking to True Royalty TV, Katie Nicholl said that she had enquired over the royal family’s interest in the show while she was researching for her book: The New Royals. She found that “[King] Charles watched it and stopped watching it at the last series because he felt that it got too close to the bone."
Speaking about whether Queen watched the series, she said, "[The Queen] was absolutely aware of these programmes and the films and was never going to watch any of those herself, but other members of the Royal Family have watched episodes."
Speaking about whether Queen watched the series, she said, "[The Queen] was absolutely aware of these programmes and the films and was never going to watch any of those herself, but other members of the Royal Family have watched episodes."
Speaking about William and Harry, she said, “I’m assuming from Harry’s comments he has absolutely seen it and I don’t know about William."
Speaking about William and Harry, she said, “I’m assuming from Harry’s comments he has absolutely seen it and I don’t know about William."
“I’m told that Camilla has watched all of them. Whether or not she’s watched this latest series, I’ll have to come back to you," the royal author added.
“I’m told that Camilla has watched all of them. Whether or not she’s watched this latest series, I’ll have to come back to you," the royal author added.
The award-winning show, which follows the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, returned for its fifth season on 9 November, portraying the royals in the 1990s, when they faced marital upsets, public dissent, and a fire at Windsor Castle.
The award-winning show, which follows the reign of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, returned for its fifth season on 9 November, portraying the royals in the 1990s, when they faced marital upsets, public dissent, and a fire at Windsor Castle.
The latest season has drawn criticism and calls for disclaimers over its dramatised storylines. Some commentators have also voiced concern over its airing just two months after Elizabeth's death and the impact it could have on her son Charles' reign.
The latest season has drawn criticism and calls for disclaimers over its dramatised storylines. Some commentators have also voiced concern over its airing just two months after Elizabeth's death and the impact it could have on her son Charles' reign.
Meanwhile, Dominic West, who plays the now King Charles in the new series of "The Crown", on Tuesday said he hoped the Netflix hit would give viewers "perspective" on the monarch despite furore over untrue depictions of the family. Before the show's stars gathered in London for the world premiere of its fifth season, West said he hoped the public would give Charles the "benefit of the doubt" after watching the latest instalment.
Meanwhile, Dominic West, who plays the now King Charles in the new series of "The Crown", on Tuesday said he hoped the Netflix hit would give viewers "perspective" on the monarch despite furore over untrue depictions of the family. Before the show's stars gathered in London for the world premiere of its fifth season, West said he hoped the public would give Charles the "benefit of the doubt" after watching the latest instalment.
But he acknowledged the show would tackle sensitive issues, and "covers a time when he had bad press". "It was a divorce and there's always two sides in a divorce. I suppose viewers heard one or the other," he told a news conference.
But he acknowledged the show would tackle sensitive issues, and "covers a time when he had bad press". "It was a divorce and there's always two sides in a divorce. I suppose viewers heard one or the other," he told a news conference.
"And hopefully there's a bit of perspective now and I hope everyone gets a fair hearing.
"And hopefully there's a bit of perspective now and I hope everyone gets a fair hearing.
"I obviously love the guy and... inevitably, you take their side or you give them the benefit of the doubt and I hope that will maybe happen."
"I obviously love the guy and... inevitably, you take their side or you give them the benefit of the doubt and I hope that will maybe happen."
Diana's bombshell 1995 television interview, emotional turmoil and the divorce are all set to get an airing, along with Charles' tensions with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died two months ago.
Diana's bombshell 1995 television interview, emotional turmoil and the divorce are all set to get an airing, along with Charles' tensions with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died two months ago.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.