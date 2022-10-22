Since far back as the 1800s, the the Buckingham Palace in London has been the official residence of the British Royals. Even the late Queen Elizabeth II lived during her reign, up until she relocated to Windsor Castle during the COVID-19 pandemic, but ultimately chose to stay there permanently.

Now comes King Charles III, who became a sovereign on September 8, was thought that would move to the Palace with Camilla, Queen Consort. However, that may not happen for the “foreseeable future" — if ever, reported The Mirror.

Reason being the couple would remain at Clarence House — a short walk from the Palace along The Mall — when in London as the Palace undergoes a massive renovation project that could last as long as 2027, reported Marie Claire. As per estimate, the projects costs are upwards of £369 million.

Until the renovation work in progress and is not over, both King Charles and Queen Consort have “no plans" to move out of Clarence House. They would still conduct engagements from the Clarence House as they did it in the first six weeks of their reign.

ALSO READ: King Charles will show his ‘ruthless side’ if Harry and Meghan try to tarnish the Crown’s reputation: Royal expert

When King Charles III is in London, the Royal Standard will fly at both Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, reported The Sunday Times.

The report added that despite the renovation is over in five years, the Royal couple – Charles and Camilla – may never move to the Palace. Quoting a source, the report said that King Charles "doesn't see it (Buckingham Palace) as a viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world. He feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable."

Commenting on the issue, Buckingham Palace said, "It is expected that the necessary works will be completed for Their Majesties to take up residence in 2027. In the interim period, the Palace will be fully utilized for official business wherever practicable."

In 2016, the Palace renovations were announced, with fixes including electrical wiring, radiators, and skirting board being replaced. As per details, the palace get new floorboards, and 78 (!) bathrooms will be replaced.

That time Master of the Queen’s Household Tony Johnstone-Burt had said “Buckingham Palace is one of the most iconic buildings in the world, and this program is designed to extend its working life by a further 50 years."