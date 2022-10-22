King Charles III may 'never live' at Buckingham Palace with Camilla. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 10:48 PM IST
- Several reports say both King Charles and Queen Consort have 'no plans' to move out of Clarence House.
Since far back as the 1800s, the the Buckingham Palace in London has been the official residence of the British Royals. Even the late Queen Elizabeth II lived during her reign, up until she relocated to Windsor Castle during the COVID-19 pandemic, but ultimately chose to stay there permanently.