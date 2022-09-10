King Charles III proclaimed Britain’s monarch in historic ceremony

King Charles III proclaimed Britain’s monarch in historic ceremony2 min read . 05:00 PM IST
King Charles III was proclaimed Britain’s monarch in a historic ceremony on Saturday, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96
King Charles III was proclaimed Britain’s monarch in a historic ceremony on Saturday, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96
Charles III was on Saturday officially announced as "King" i.e., proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council. The royal ceremony was also televised for the first time in history. “God save the King" were the words with which those gathered reaffirmed the proclamation made by the clerk of the council.
Charles III was on Saturday officially announced as "King" i.e., proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council. The royal ceremony was also televised for the first time in history. “God save the King" were the words with which those gathered reaffirmed the proclamation made by the clerk of the council.
The throne passed to the former Prince of Wales, Charles III, after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed on on Thursday, 8 September. On 10 September, Charles III has proclaimed the King. King Charles was accompanied by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir to the throne – Prince William, the new Prince of Wales.
The throne passed to the former Prince of Wales, Charles III, after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed on on Thursday, 8 September. On 10 September, Charles III has proclaimed the King. King Charles was accompanied by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir to the throne – Prince William, the new Prince of Wales.
On Friday, the King had travelled back to London from Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Queen breathed her last at the Balmoral Castle.
On Friday, the King had travelled back to London from Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Queen breathed her last at the Balmoral Castle.
As the death of the Queen was announced, flags lowered atop the palace in mourning. They were brought back up to full mast after the Accession Council proclamation, which followed a wave of further proclamations across the UK to go into Sunday – when flags will return to half-mast in a state of mourning for the Queen.
As the death of the Queen was announced, flags lowered atop the palace in mourning. They were brought back up to full mast after the Accession Council proclamation, which followed a wave of further proclamations across the UK to go into Sunday – when flags will return to half-mast in a state of mourning for the Queen.
“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," King Charles said in his first televised address as King.
“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," King Charles said in his first televised address as King.
He added: “And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’."
He added: “And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’."
A Principal Proclamation was read in public for the first time by the Garter King of Arms, accompanied by a 41-gun salute fired by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery at Hyde Park in London.
A Principal Proclamation was read in public for the first time by the Garter King of Arms, accompanied by a 41-gun salute fired by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery at Hyde Park in London.
The Privy Council, which includes politicians, senior members of the clergy and Supreme Court justices, first gathered without the King to proclaim the new monarch and arrange business relating to the proclamation.
The Privy Council, which includes politicians, senior members of the clergy and Supreme Court justices, first gathered without the King to proclaim the new monarch and arrange business relating to the proclamation.
As King Charles was announced Britain monarch, he held his first Privy Council meeting and made his personal declaration to "assume the duties and responsibilities of sovereignty". King Charles said he would follow in the footsteps of his late mother.
As King Charles was announced Britain monarch, he held his first Privy Council meeting and made his personal declaration to "assume the duties and responsibilities of sovereignty". King Charles said he would follow in the footsteps of his late mother.
On Friday, the King held his first audience with British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace. He was later greeted with applause and cheers by the people who keep gathering to mourn the Queen and catch a glimpse of the new monarch.
On Friday, the King held his first audience with British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace. He was later greeted with applause and cheers by the people who keep gathering to mourn the Queen and catch a glimpse of the new monarch.
“It was so touching to see so many people… It’s a moment I’d been dreading, but one must try and keep going," Charles was quoted as saying to Liz Truss.
“It was so touching to see so many people… It’s a moment I’d been dreading, but one must try and keep going," Charles was quoted as saying to Liz Truss.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)