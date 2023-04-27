King Charles III’s Coronation: Everything you need to know5 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:00 PM IST
The Coronation of King Charles III takes place on May 6, 2023. The service at Westminster Abbey begins at 11 am local time
What Is the Coronation?
The Coronation is a religious event which celebrates the start of King Charles III’s reign. Historically, it is where a new king or queen was presented as the embodiment of the monarchy and the nation, and this ancient rite of passage has occurred in roughly the same format for 1,000 years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×