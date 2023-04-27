King Charles III’s Coronation: Everything you need to know

This year’s Coronation will be significantly smaller than the last one, with about 2,200 guests. “There’s going to be some heroic, if not brutal, scaling down," says Morris. His mother’s ceremony in 1953 had 8,250 attendees, requiring special scaffolding in Westminster Abbey and seating 11 tiers high in the nave. “To reduce the Coronation to 2,200 people says something about the importance of Britain these days. Britain’s place in the world has changed, and it is foolish to pretend otherwise.'