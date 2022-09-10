King Charles III's message to Harry and Meghan, here's what he said

King Charles III's message to Harry and Meghan, here's what he said2 min read . 08:16 AM IST
King Charles III, in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms, expressed love for his younger son Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan.
King Charles III, in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms, expressed love for his younger son Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan.
King Charles III, in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms, expressed love for his younger son Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan. His statement showed a significant gesture towards the young couple whose relationship have been strained with the rest of the family.
King Charles III, in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms, expressed love for his younger son Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan. His statement showed a significant gesture towards the young couple whose relationship have been strained with the rest of the family.
“Today, I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," the King said in a solemn televised speech. Prince Harry and his wife gave up their royal titles in 2020, due to an alleged controversy over Meghan's race.
“Today, I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," the King said in a solemn televised speech. Prince Harry and his wife gave up their royal titles in 2020, due to an alleged controversy over Meghan's race.
Reportedly, he had told the queen that the couple will not be returning as working members of the British royal family, hence, will no longer use ‘His Royal Highness’ and ‘Her Royal Highness’ titles, according to the Hindustan Times report.
Reportedly, he had told the queen that the couple will not be returning as working members of the British royal family, hence, will no longer use ‘His Royal Highness’ and ‘Her Royal Highness’ titles, according to the Hindustan Times report.
In addition to this, they also agreed to restrict themselves from using the word ‘royal’ in any of their future commercial and charitable ventures, however, were allowed to keep the Duke and Duchess (of Sussex) titles with their names.
In addition to this, they also agreed to restrict themselves from using the word ‘royal’ in any of their future commercial and charitable ventures, however, were allowed to keep the Duke and Duchess (of Sussex) titles with their names.
In an interview in March last year as quoted by HT, Meghan informed the US broadcaster Oprah Winfrey that Archie---the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle---would not get police protection because the couple did not have a title of the royal family.
In an interview in March last year as quoted by HT, Meghan informed the US broadcaster Oprah Winfrey that Archie---the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle---would not get police protection because the couple did not have a title of the royal family.
Britain's King Charles on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
Britain's King Charles on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
"With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," he said.
"With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," he said.
Charles, who became Prince of Wales in 1958, automatically became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday. The UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
Charles, who became Prince of Wales in 1958, automatically became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday. The UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.