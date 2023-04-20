As King Charles III prepares for his coronation, reports suggest that his personal wealth has shot up to almost £2 million. While a monarch's wealth is typically tied up in the crown's assets and some monies that can be used only for official duties, earlier reports quoting royal experts had suggested that the late queen's personal fortune stood between $447 million and $600 million (assumed). It is also pertinent to note that Britain's royals enjoy a total immunity from inheritance tax.

While the British monarch's personal assets and fortune remain largely outside of public data, a recent audit of sorts conducted by the Guardian has tagged country piles, diamond-encrusted jewels, paintings by Monet and Dalí, Rolls-Royces, racehorses, rare stamps and more. The claim has been dismissed by official representatives who tagged the report as bearing figures that are ‘a highly creative mix of speculation, assumption and inaccuracy’.

According to a Reader's Digest report from 2022 quoting royal expert and writer Marlene Koenig, Elizabeth II had inherited a fortune from her father when he died in 1952. She also inherited the queen mother’s entire estate when she died in 2002. Her net worth had also included tangible assets such as jewelry, art, a valuable stamp collection, horses, stud farms, fruit farms and property - including Balmoral Castle in Scotland and Sandringham Estate.

According to the Guardian report Charles' private wealth is estimated stand at £1.815 billion. His role as as a working royal also brings in a steady income - including official state gifts that have been subsumed into private property and vast hereditary estates that pay out tens of millions each year.

In tangential news, a recent poll discovered that more than half of British people do not want the upcoming coronation of King Charles III to be funded by taxpayers. Nearly a third - 32% - said it should, while around 18% did not know.

But as a recession looms and the pound sinks to its lowest in nearly four decades, many have balked at the possibility of a lavish coronation event funded by taxpayers money. The YouGov poll found 51% of respondents believe the May 6 ceremony to crown Charles and Camilla should not be paid for by the government.

(With inputs from agencies)