King Charles III’s private fortune estimated at whopping £1.8 billion: Report

As King Charles III prepares for his coronation, reports suggest that his personal wealth has shot up to almost £2 million. While a monarch's wealth is typically tied up in the crown's assets and some monies that can be used only for official duties, earlier reports quoting royal experts had suggested that the late queen's personal fortune stood between $447 million and $600 million (assumed). It is also pertinent to note that Britain's royals enjoy a total immunity from inheritance tax.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}