King Charles III set to return to public duties amid cancer treatment

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday that King Charles III is poised to re-emerge into the public sphere, resuming his official duties next week after a nearly three-month hiatus. The monarch had taken a step back from public engagements to concentrate on undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The confirmation was shared on microblogging site X (formerly twitter), from the Buckingham Palace's official account. The update also mentioned that King Charles III is scheduled to embark on a public visit to a cancer treatment center next Tuesday, marking the beginning of a series of appearances planned in the upcoming weeks.

Among King Charles' initial significant commitments, the monarch is set to play host to a state visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan in June, underlining his return to full engagement in his official duties.

Notably, the palace did not provide any update on King Charles' cancer diagnosis or its treatment. The statement only read “medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King's continued recovery".

Buckingham Palace announced the cancer diagnosis in early February this year --- days after the King underwent planned treatment to address an enlarged prostate. Charles was seen for the first time since his cancer diagnosis on February 6 as he took a helicopter to the Sandringham estate with Queen Camilla. Charles was also spotted greeting well-wishers in Windsor after attending an Easter church service at the end of March, in his first appearance at a public royal event since his diagnosis was announced.

King Charles continued his state duties, including reviewing government documents and meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after his diagnosis was disclosed on February 5.

Charles' return will relieve pressure on other members of the royal family after the king's absence, coupled with that of the Princess of Wales, also due to illness, highlighted the challenges faced by a slimmed down monarchy.

Amid the king's commitment to cut costs and the decision of Duke and Duchess of Sussex — more commonly known as Prince Harry and Meghan — to walk away from royal duties, there are simply fewer family members available to carry out the endless round of ribbon cuttings, awards ceremonies and state events that make up the life of a modern royal.

