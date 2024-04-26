King Charles III set to return to public duties amid cancer treatment
Buckingham Palace announced the cancer diagnosis in early February this year --- days after the King underwent planned treatment to address an enlarged prostate. The monarch had taken a step back from public engagements, three months ago, to concentrate on undergoing treatment
Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday that King Charles III is poised to re-emerge into the public sphere, resuming his official duties next week after a nearly three-month hiatus. The monarch had taken a step back from public engagements to concentrate on undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.