King Charles III to not involve in 'drama' surrounding Harry & Meghan's documentary1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 03:32 PM IST
- In the documentary, Meghan talks about how difficult it was for her to adjust to the United Kingdom
After a Netflix documentary series on ‘Harry and Meghan created furor online, a royal expert has claimed that Kings Charles III has decided to stay out of any drama surrounding his son and daughter-in-law. In the documentaries, the royal couple talked on a lot of things about their relationship and the buzz around it.