After a Netflix documentary series on ‘Harry and Meghan created furor online, a royal expert has claimed that Kings Charles III has decided to stay out of any drama surrounding his son and daughter-in-law. In the documentaries, the royal couple talked on a lot of things about their relationship and the buzz around it.

Page Six, an entertainment house based in the US claims that a royal expert Tom Bower has knowledge of how the royal family is handling the conflict.

Well, they're shocked by it all," he shared with Page Six. "The question is only -- this is really a story in the air -- is whether they're going to do an interview to rebut the claims, or whether they're going to strip them (Harry and Meghan) of the titles."

Many observers were expecting that after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, things might become easy for the couple and the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would patch fences, but according to the author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," "there was never any chance of it (reconciliation between Royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan)."

In the documentary, Meghan talks about how difficult it was for her to adjust to the United Kingdom. Page Six claims that she also shared that she never felt like she was treated as a black woman until she moved to the UK.

"At that time, I wasn't thinking about how race played a part in any of this," Meghan said on the show.

"I genuinely didn't think about it."

"I'd say now, people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the UK. But before that, most people didn't treat me like a 'black woman.' So, that talk didn't happen for me," Meghan added.

"The whole problem is that Charles hates confrontation, and someone who had dinner with him earlier this week told me that he wants to stay out of it," Bower explained to Page Six.

"But I think that it'll be impossible for him to stay out of it," he added.

According to Page Six, the royal family has not issued any statement regarding the documentary series so far.

