King Charles III to share personal cancer diagnosis and recovery message as part of Stand Up To Cancer campaign

King Charles III will deliver a deeply personal message about his cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery in a rare televised address on Friday evening at 8 p.m. on Britain’s Channel 4, marking a significant moment in public communication by the British monarch.

Recorded in the Morning Room at Clarence House in late November, the broadcast will see the 77-year-old sovereign reflect candidly on the 22 months since he first publicly announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, a move that broke with the royal family’s longstanding tradition of keeping personal health matters private.

Palace officials have confirmed that the cancer discovered following treatment for an enlarged prostate is not prostate cancer itself, but have not disclosed the exact type, citing medical privacy.

In his forthcoming message, Charles — who has continued to carry out constitutional duties throughout his treatment — will stress the life-saving potential of regular screening and early detection, and will share aspects of his personal experience with treatment and recuperation.

The monarch suspended public-facing engagements briefly after his diagnosis in 2024 but returned to public duties in April 2025 with a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London, where he met patients and spoke openly about the emotional impact of the diagnosis.

The broader Stand Up To Cancer broadcast on Channel 4 will feature additional segments aimed at raising awareness and funds, including a live show presented by broadcaster Davina McCall from Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, which follows the experiences of people undergoing cancer testing and treatment.

King Charles’ decision to speak publicly represents one of the most forthright health disclosures by a reigning British monarch, and it arrives amid ongoing efforts to reduce stigma around cancer and encourage proactive health care. The campaign also coincides with a week of fundraising events and celebrity-led initiatives designed to support research and community services for those affected by cancer.

Princess Kate and her journey of healing from cancer Princess Kate, the Princess of Wales, publicly disclosed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, revealing that the condition was detected during tests following major abdominal surgery in January of that year.

Initially the surgery was thought to have addressed a non-cancerous issue, but subsequent examinations showed that cancer was present, and her medical team advised a course of preventative chemotherapy — a treatment aimed at reducing the risk of the disease returning after surgical removal of cancerous cells.