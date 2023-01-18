King Charles III to use his power to punish Prince Harry over detail in memoir ‘Spare’?1 min read . 08:50 PM IST
- The Duke of Sussex in his memoir made claims about King Charles, his second wife Camilla and many inner workings of the palace.
Weeks after Prince Harry's revelations claiming allegations against the British Royals in his memoir ‘Spare’, King Charles III has reportedly decided to use his power to punish his younger son.
In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex made bombshell claims related to his life as a part of the royal family, his relationship with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and his grief over the death of his mother Princess Diana.
Apart from this, Harry even made claims about King Charles, his second wife Camilla and many inner workings of the palace.
This move by Harry allegedly 'derogatory' nicknames for royal aides' and insulting comments has reportedly made King Charles III 'furious', said royal expert.
Harry referred to three “courtiers" as The Bee, The Fly and The Wasp, writing i his memoir, "I’d spent my life dealing with courtiers, scores of them. But now I dealt mostly with just three, all middle-aged white men who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian manoeuvres."
On this, a royal expert Robert Jobson said anyone with a “semblance" of knowledge about the royal household would know who the “deeply insulting" comments are about, reported Hindustan Times. He also claimed that Charles has evolved a strategy to to stop Prince Harry from “crossing limits in rage".
Meanwhile, Prince Harry's Spare, has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever. It recorded figures over 400,000 copies so far, its publisher has said.
