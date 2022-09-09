King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as Britain's new monarch

King Charles expressed 'thank you' to his 'darling mama', and shared 'my mother was an inspiration.. Queen made sacrifices for her duty. Queen Elizabeth pledged to devote her life to the service of her people, it was profound personal commitment'
King Charles III made his first speech to Britain on Friday as its monarch while the memorial service was underway at St Paul's Cathedral. In his address, King Charles said “I speak with profound sorrow.. the queen is mourned most deeply in her passing." King Charles shared, “my mother was an inspiration.. queen made sacrifices for her duty. Queen Elizabeth pledged to devote her life to the service of her people, it was profound personal commitment."
King Charles III said “thank you" to his “darling mama." King Charles said, “in her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign. And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people. I pay tribute to my mother's memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all."
Additionally, King Charles expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan, his son and daughter-in-law, during his first address as monarch, a significant gesture towards a couple whose relationships with the rest of the family have been strained. He stated, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," the king said of his son and daughter-in-law, despite their public rift with the royal family." King Charles III says he feels “profound sorrow" over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and is vowing to carry on her “lifelong service" to the nation. Notably, King Charles is making his first address to the nation as monarch Friday. He became king on Thursday after the queen's death.
“That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today," he said, "as the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." The king said, “and wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life."
