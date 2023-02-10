On 8 February, King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort made a visit to the Bangladeshi community of Brick Lane and met local charities and businesses and members -- involved in the anti-racism movement of the 1960s and 1970s, reported Express UK on 10 February.

However, it was revealed that while visiting a historic mosque on Brick Lane, King Charles had a hole in his sock.

It is known that King Charles has long eschewed fashion trends, however he is determined to be seen as a frugal monarch just like his monarch.

The hole in the black sock on his right foot was visible when the King took off his shoes to adhere to custom inside the mosque, added the daily.

Following this, Royal fans took to social media and started commenting. "Even the King of the United Kingdom has a hole in his sock," wrote @camillaregbrit on Twitter,

While royal watcher, @royalinstablog replied: "He has to be sustainable." Twitter user @murphyheather_ added: "I know there will be criticism and critique but I find this endearingly wholesome."

Earlier, crowds greeted the King and Queen as they made their way down Brick Lane, which is a symbolic face of London’s Bangladeshi community.

The King was even given a box of jalebi and Bengali samosas by a local restaurant during an occasionally chaotic visit. he was offered a cup of tea in the crowded Graam Bangla Restaurant too.