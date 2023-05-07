With being coronated as monarch of the United Kingdom on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London, King Charles III has also assumed the role of Canada's official head of state.

The Canadian government has organised a number of festive activities to mark this historic occasion that includes unveiling of a new Royal Crown, Royal Flag, Canadian postage, and collector coins.

In an official statement, the prime minister of Canada said, “Today, we ring in the reign of His Majesty King Charles III and reaffirm Canada’s enduring commitment to the Commonwealth. As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let us be reminded of our shared values of inclusivity, diversity, and respect for human rights as we work together to build a better future for all members of the Commonwealth."

How Canada made the day memorable:

1) Environment conservation donation: In recognition of King Charles III's commitment to environmental protection and conservation, the Canadian government has announced a donation of $100,000 to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) -- organisation that works towards protecting Canada's lands and freshwater.

2) Royal Crown and Flag: A new Canadian Royal Crown has been introduced, that features stylised maple leaves and a wavy blue line representing the country's lands and waterways.

Also, a new flag of the sovereign, recently approved by King Charles III, features the shield of the coat of arms of Canada with maple leaves and royal emblems of the United Kingdom and France. The flag emphasises that the Royal Arms of Canada are also the arms of the monarch of Canada and will serve all future sovereigns, the statement said.

3) Postage and collectors coin: Continuing a 170-year tradition of issuing stamps featuring Canadian monarchs, Canada Post is set to release a stamp featuring King Charles III. The stamp will display a photograph of the then-Prince of Wales taken by Alan Shawcross. The Royal Canadian Mint will also release special collector coins in honour of the coronation.