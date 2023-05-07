King Charles III's coronated as Monarch; Canada unveils new Royal crown, Royal flag and more2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 02:23 AM IST
The Canadian government has organised a number of festive activities to mark this historic occasion that includes unveiling of a new Royal Crown, Royal Flag, Canadian postage, and collector coins.
With being coronated as monarch of the United Kingdom on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London, King Charles III has also assumed the role of Canada's official head of state.
