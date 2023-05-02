The highly-anticipated coronation ceremony will take place after 70 years. It is set to begin at 11am (3:30pm IST) on 6th of May, following the arrival of the royal procession from Buckingham Palace, and is expected to conclude by 1pm.

There are five main elements of the coronation ceremony that is set to take place at Westminster Abbey in London: the recognition; the oath; the anointing; the investiture and crowning; and the enthronement and homage, as well as Queen's coronation.

Prior to the recognition ceremony, various processions and greetings will take place. The recognition rite dates back to the ancient procedures of the Witan - the supreme council of England in Anglo-Saxon times. The King will be presented with a specially-commissioned red leather-bound bible, by the moderator of the general assembly of the Church of Scotland. Camilla will wear Elizabeth II's crimson robe of state while Charles will wear George VI's crimson robe of state.

Procession

The service would begin with the procession of faith leaders and representatives of faith communities, ecumenical leaders, realms and the choir, and followed by the procession of the King and the Queen, will take place.

Greeting the King

Chapel royal chorister Samuel Strachan, one of the youngest members of the congregation, will welcome the King to symbolise the importance of youth in the society.

A moment of silent prayer

The newly-crowned King will stand at his chair of estate and bow his head in a moment of silent prayer. This is a moment for reflection and contemplation, where the King can gather his thoughts and seek divine guidance for the weighty responsibilities that lie ahead of him.

Greeting by Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury will give a greeting and express gratitude for the King's "life of service to this nation"

Playing of Kyrie eleison (Welsh song)

The service will feature a unique musical performance with the singing of "Kyrie eleison," a composition by Paul Mealor. This will be the first, Welsh language performance, in a coronation ceremony. Mealor described the piece as a “cry from the deep soul of the hills and valleys of Wales for hope, peace, love, and friendship."

King Charles' regalia

King Charles will be presented with a range of regalia all of which have significant symbolic meaning. Among the items he will receive are two royal maces; three swords representing mercy, spiritual justice and temporal justice; the great sword of state, which symbolises the sovereign's royal authority.

Additionally, he will receive St Edward's staff, which dates back to 1661, spurs representing knighthood and chivalry, the jewelled sword of offering which dates back to 1820, and the armills, which are gold bracelets representing sincerity and wisdom.

Other items include the sovereign's orb, which represents Christian sovereignty, the coronation ring symbolising kingly dignity, and the sceptre with the cross, which symbolises the sovereign's temporal power under the cross. Finally, King Charles will also receive the sceptre with dove, or rod of equity and mercy, which represents his spiritual role as monarch.

Among all of the European monarchies, the UK is the only one that still has a religious coronation ceremony, which still remains the same as it did thousand years ago.