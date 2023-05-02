Prior to the recognition ceremony, various processions and greetings will take place. The recognition rite dates back to the ancient procedures of the Witan - the supreme council of England in Anglo-Saxon times. The King will be presented with a specially-commissioned red leather-bound bible, by the moderator of the general assembly of the Church of Scotland. Camilla will wear Elizabeth II's crimson robe of state while Charles will wear George VI's crimson robe of state.

