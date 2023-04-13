Home / News / World /  King Charles, Kate ‘relieved’ as Meghan Markle skips coronation, Prince Harry will go solo
2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:47 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby MelvillePremium
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will be at the coronation ceremony being held at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Explosive revelations have emerged ahead of the highly anticipated King's Coronation next month. Reports suggest that the Royals are "relieved" that Meghan Markle will not be in attendance. In fact, one unnamed family member was reportedly "uncomfortable" with the idea of her attending the event.

A Royal observer has stated that Charles will be satisfied with Meghan's absence, and the rest of the family will feel relieved, particularly Kate, as her presence would have been uncomfortable for her, according to the Daily Mirror.

However, author of the couple's biography Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie, has suggested that the decision was influenced by Archie's birthday, which falls on May 6.

Despite this, Meghan's absence has raised eyebrows and left many wondering about the reasons behind her nonattendance. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in, stating that the decision for Prince Harry to attend without Meghan was an "ideal compromise".

Prince Harry will be present at the Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace. However, The Duke of Sussex’s wife Meghan Markle will remain in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

There have been speculations about the possibility of Harry-Meghan’s presence at the coronation, which falls on the birthday of Prince Archie of Sussex, their son. The latest update settles all rumours. It seems that his son’s birthday won't stop Prince Harry from attending the event. According to media reports, the prince may have another engagement lined up in the UK right after the coronation.

The coronation of King Charles III, who will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla, has been in the works for some time now. However, preparations for the event have been marred by the scandalous allegations made by Prince Harry in his recent memoir, Netflix documentary and several TV interviews.

In light of the current economic turmoil in Britain, the Royal Family has decided to adopt some cost-saving measures, such as cutting short the carriage route that Charles and Camilla will follow.

Despite the tension, Prince Harry's presence at the event may signify an olive branch extended by the Royal Family, and it may well be a matter of convenience for him to attend.

The coronation is set to be a three-day affair, with a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle being one of the highlights. There will also be a series of street parties and a national volunteering campaign branded as "The Big Help Out". Buckingham Palace has released a statement announcing further details on the events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend.

According to the statement, the Archbishop of Canterbury will lead the Service, which will reflect the current role of the Monarch while also incorporating traditional customs and grandeur.

(With ANI inputs)

