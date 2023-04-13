King Charles, Kate ‘relieved’ as Meghan Markle skips coronation, Prince Harry will go solo2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:47 AM IST
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will be at the coronation ceremony being held at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6.
Explosive revelations have emerged ahead of the highly anticipated King's Coronation next month. Reports suggest that the Royals are "relieved" that Meghan Markle will not be in attendance. In fact, one unnamed family member was reportedly "uncomfortable" with the idea of her attending the event.
