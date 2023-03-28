King Charles' last-minute decision for coronation causes logistical challenges2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:00 AM IST
King Charles' coronation ceremony has been significantly scaled down as the UK faces a cost-of-living crisis.
King Charles has imposed a strict 6pm bedtime curfew on himself the night before his coronation in order to ensure that he is not too tired for the ceremony. The monarch, according to The Mirror, has informed his aides that he will not be engaging in any Royal duties beyond 6pm on May 5.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×