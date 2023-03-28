King Charles has imposed a strict 6pm bedtime curfew on himself the night before his coronation in order to ensure that he is not too tired for the ceremony. The monarch, according to The Mirror, has informed his aides that he will not be engaging in any Royal duties beyond 6pm on May 5.

The 74-year-old King is set to host a reception for Commonwealth leaders on the eve of his coronation, followed by a dinner at Buckingham Palace. However, he may leave the reception early. In contrast, Queen Elizabeth II attended a banquet the night before her formal coronation in 1953.

It should also be noted that King Charles will get crowned at the age of 74 years while the Queen was in her mid-20s during her coronation.

The King's decision has caused some logistical challenges, as per The Telegraph, as he doesn't want to do anything in the evening in case it tires him out. As the UK faces a cost-of-living crisis, King Charles' coronation ceremony has been significantly scaled down.

The event is expected to have around 2,000 attendees and will include a procession back to Buckingham Palace, with the monarch and other Royal family members appearing on the balcony.

Plans for the coronation ceremony have been leaked, according to The Times of London, revealing that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not be part of the procession after the King's crowning at Westminster Abbey.

The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Louis, will be included in the procession. The young prince stole the show at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association has stated that what was appropriate in the past may not necessarily be appropriate now, highlighting the changes in the current era.