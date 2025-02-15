King Charles ‘likely relieved’ as Donald Trump refuses to deport Prince Harry: ‘Out of sight and out of mind’

King Charles III is "likely relieved" after US President Donald Trump confirmed he does not plan to deport Prince Harry despite ongoing immigration issues. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that such a move "would put the spotlight back on the Sussexes," leading to "ceaseless" publicity.

Immigration controversy and legal challenge The controversy stems from a lawsuit filed by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation against the US Department of Homeland Security. The group seeks the release of Prince Harry's immigration records, arguing that he may have either lied about his past drug use or received preferential treatment. Harry admitted in his 2023 memoir "Spare" to having used illegal drugs in the past.

Advertisement

Royal family's perspective Fitzwilliams pointed out that the royal family, already dealing with health struggles, "do not trust the Sussexes" and would likely prefer to avoid further controversy. He also emphasised that "Trump was never likely to deport Harry, regardless of what he included on his visa application form."

British royals expert Hillary Fordwich echoed similar sentiments, stating that King Charles "is and has always been conflict-averse." She noted that deporting Harry would have placed unnecessary strain on an already complex family dynamic. "Regarding his wayward son Harry, it’s far better that he remains out of sight and out of mind," Fordwich explained.

Advertisement

Trump’s relationship with the Royal family Fordwich also noted that Trump's decision was likely influenced by his relationship with the British royals. "President Trump cherishes his relationship with the British royals and most certainly wouldn’t have spoken out of turn regarding the deportation of Harry," she said. She added that Trump and Charles "maintained a relationship whilst Trump was out of office."

Trump, when asked by the New York Post about deporting Prince Harry, dismissed the idea, saying, “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Advertisement

Impact on King Charles and his grandchildren British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard highlighted, as per Fox News Digital, another emotional aspect of the situation, pointing out that Charles has been deprived of his role as a grandfather due to Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to California. "The painful realisation that King Charles has missed out on involvement and connecting with his sweet American grandchildren, especially during their formative years, has left a huge void," she said.