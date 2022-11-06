King Charles may strip Harry and Meghan of their titles - here's why

British King Charles III may strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children of their titles if their upcoming book and Netflix show cause damage to the Royal family, said Tom Bower, a royal author.
Prince Harry is all set to launch his memoir ‘Spare’ on January 10 next year. Notably, the tell-all memoir can further deteriorate the relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family, according to reports.
The book will answer many questions about the relationship between the couple and the family, and what is going wrong between Prince Harry and William.
The Duke and The Duchess of Sussex, Netflix's show was all set to release in the coming months, however, it has been postponed following the backlash over the new season of “The Crown", which is all set to come out in the coming week.
Tom Bower claimed that the King has ‘made various threats’ to Meghan and Harry and warned them saying that ‘they will find themselves ostracized’. According to the royal author, King Charles III can extend the title ban to Archie, three, and Lilibet.
“The King has made various threats to Harry and Meghan. He warned them that if thy go ahead they will find themselves ostracised in a way they cannot believe. This is why Harry and Meghan are worried," Tom Bower said.
The royal author added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their own titles could be taken away by the King if they misbehave.
According to media reports, publisher Penguin Random House asked Harry to change a few things in ‘Spare'. Harry was resolved to improve matters after the Queen's death.
In any case, the book will raise concerns at Buckingham Palace about the possibility of conflict resurfacing and allegations of racism against senior royals like King Charles and Camilla.
