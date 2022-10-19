Lord Mountbatten, the great-uncle of King Charles, is charged with molesting an 11-year-old boy in the 1970s at a children's home. Former Kincora resident Arthur Smyth has given up his right to secrecy in order to make the accusations against the key member of the Royal Family.

Up to the time of his murder in 1979 at the hands of the IRA, who exploded a bomb on his yacht, killing him and three others, Lord Mountbatten, often known as "Uncle Dickie" in Royal circles, was a close mentor to Charles.

Lord Mountbatten is the subject of accusations for the first time. Given that the lawsuit takes place just a few weeks after the Queen's demise, Smyth is aware that it will be highly contentious with many people, according to his attorney Kevin Winters.

Thirty-nine boys were assaulted at Kincora, according to a historical institutional abuse inquiry, which resulted in the imprisonment of three men for the abuse of 11 boys. It did not, however, uncover any proof that security agencies were involved in the abuse.

William McGrath, Joseph Mains and Raymond Semple are the three men are said to have been the leaders of the Kincora child sex abuse network and were found guilty of child abuse in December 1981, according to an article by The Village.

The person who reportedly allowed Mountbatten access to Arthur Smyth is named as McGrath. McGrath allegedly continued to exploit Smyth for his own gain months later.

In a recent study, Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (Poni) Marie Anderson stated that certain former residents' concerns regarding the police's refusal to look into claims of sexual assault at Kincora were "legitimate and justified", Metrol reported.

If Smyth's allegation is confirmed, he will be the fourth person to come forward and accuse Mountbatten of abusing them. Arthur, who claims to be one of the victims of Mountbatten’s abuse, apparently attempted suicide by wrecking his motorcycle later in life and was hospitalised because he was so traumatised.