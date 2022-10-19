Was Lord Mountbatten a child abuser? UK Court to decide2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 02:32 PM IST
Lord Mountbatten, often known as ‘Uncle Dickie’ in Royal circles, was a close mentor to Prince Charles.
Lord Mountbatten, the great-uncle of King Charles, is charged with molesting an 11-year-old boy in the 1970s at a children's home. Former Kincora resident Arthur Smyth has given up his right to secrecy in order to make the accusations against the key member of the Royal Family.