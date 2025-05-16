King Charles’ net worth: British monarch now as rich as Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty; wealth rises by ₹341 crore

King Charles’ personal wealth has risen by £30 million ( ₹341 crore) over the past year, reaching a net worth of £640 million ( ₹7,278 crore).

This makes him as rich as former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

King Charles is now ranked joint 238th among the 350 richest people in the UK, climbing 20 places from last year. Most of his wealth comes from an investment portfolio inherited from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His private estates, Sandringham and Balmoral, are also part of this wealth.

The British monarch used to receive £23 million ( ₹261 crore) yearly from the Duchy of Cornwall while he was the Prince of Wales. It helped fund his family and official duties.

This estimate only includes his personal wealth. It excludes the Crown Estate, Duchy of Lancaster and Crown Jewels. The late Queen’s wealth was £370 million ( ₹4,207 crore) in 2022, making Charles £270 million ( ₹3,070 crore) richer than her in 2025.

Meanwhile, Sunak and Murty’s wealth dropped by £11 million ( ₹125 crore). Murty still owns shares in Infosys. Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, has taken up a role at Stanford and joined a speaker’s bureau.

The 2025 Rich List shows the biggest drop in UK billionaires in the list’s 37-year history. It includes people with wealth from land, properties, companies and art.

Richest people in the UK Indian-origin people rule the list of the richest people in the UK.

Billionaire Gopi Hinduja and family remain the richest in the UK in 2025 with a net worth of £35.304 billion ( ₹4 lakh crore). They remain on top even after a fall of £1.892 billion ( ₹21,500 crore) from last year. Their wealth comes mainly from the Hinduja Group.

Also Read | Donald Trump claims market crash made billionaires richer — Here are big winners

David and Simon Reuben, born in Bombay (now Mumbai), jumped to second place with £26.873 billion ( ₹3 lakh crore). They belong to a Baghdadi Jewish family and moved to London in the 1950s.

Sir Leonard Blavatnik, known for his investments in music and media, slipped to third place with £25.725 billion ( ₹2.92 lakh crore).

Lakshmi Mittal, the Indian-origin steel magnate, held eighth place with £15.444 billion ( ₹1.75 lakh crore).