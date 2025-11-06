King Charles officially strips brother Andrew of HRH style and Prince title over Jeffrey Epstein controversy

King Charles has formally removed the HRH style and prince title from his brother, formerly the Duke of York, now Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The changes were enacted through letters patent under the Great Seal of the Realm, published in the Gazette, the UK’s official public record.

The Gazette entry read: "The king has been pleased by letters patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of ‘Royal Highness’ and the titular dignity of ‘Prince’."

Another notice confirmed his removal from the roll of peerage as Duke of York: "The king has been pleased by warrant under his royal sign manual dated 30 October 2025 to direct his secretary of state to cause the Duke of York to be removed from the roll of the peerage with immediate effect."

Use of Royal prerogative King Charles exercised his royal prerogative to remove his sibling’s titles. Letters patent and royal warrants, instruments of this prerogative, are traditionally used to confer or withdraw royal styles and honours.

Property and Crown Estate As part of the decision, Mountbatten Windsor will relinquish his lease on Royal Lodge, a 30-room Crown Estate property in Windsor where he has lived for two decades.