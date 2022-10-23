King Charles' painting sells for almost 10X of its original estimate at auction

King Charles' painting sells for almost 10X of its original estimate at auction1 min read . 09:19 AM IST
Britain King Charles III's painting sold at auction for almost 10 times its original estimate, as per a report by CNN. The painting, which was a print of the original- is one of 100 paintings of Balmoral Castle. The painting was part of Bonhams' "The Scottish Home" auction.
The painting of King Charles has reportedly been sold for £5,737.50 (around ₹5,35,360) including auction fees, while it was estimated to be sold at £600 (around 55,985). The auction was live-streamed on the Bonhams website.
King Charles inscribed the year 2001 on the painting, which was sold with a certificate.
Queen Elizabeth II, mother of King Charles III, passed away last month at age 96. The Queen had spent her final days in Balmore Castle.
Charles painted the original Balmore Castle in 2001. He has regularly painted many of the royal family's estates.
According to Insider.com, King Charles started painting in the 1970s after he was inspired by Robert Waddell, his art master at Gordonstoun School in Scotland.
The Britain King works exclusively in water colours and his painting was first exhibited in Windsor Castle in 1977. The King prefers to paint outdoor scenes, like mountains, lakes, and the surrounding areas.
He learned paintings from some of Britain's most famous artists including John Napper, John Ward, Hugh Casson, Edward Seago, and Derek Hill.
Ones King Charles stated that he began painting because he found photography, Queen Elizabeth's passion, to be "less than satisfying."
