King Charles ‘paralysed with fear’ as Meghan, Harry might hog limelight at...2 min read . 09:04 PM IST
Royal expert cited Meghan and Harry of humiliating the King and the Royal Family since their decision to step back as senior royals.
Royal expert cited Meghan and Harry of humiliating the King and the Royal Family since their decision to step back as senior royals.
Ahead of his coronation, King Charles is "paralysed by fear" when it comes to dealing with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Ahead of his coronation, King Charles is "paralysed by fear" when it comes to dealing with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Royal commentator Tom Bower has commented that on one hand, Charles is aware that exploiting the couple's popularity could boost the status of the Royal Family and at the same, he is also worried that the couple's attendance at his coronation could draw attention away from the event and allow them to air grievances against the monarchy.
Royal commentator Tom Bower has commented that on one hand, Charles is aware that exploiting the couple's popularity could boost the status of the Royal Family and at the same, he is also worried that the couple's attendance at his coronation could draw attention away from the event and allow them to air grievances against the monarchy.
Tom Bower said: “Exploiting their popularity at the Coronation will boost Charles’s status. But that advantage will evaporate if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex grab the public’s attention over that weekend."
Tom Bower said: “Exploiting their popularity at the Coronation will boost Charles’s status. But that advantage will evaporate if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex grab the public’s attention over that weekend."
Bower also accused Meghan and Harry of humiliating the King and the Royal Family since their decision to step back as senior royals.
Bower also accused Meghan and Harry of humiliating the King and the Royal Family since their decision to step back as senior royals.
"Ever since Megxit, Meghan and Harry have humiliated the King and the Royal Family. Paralysed by fear and indecision, Charles has failed to suppress the Sussexes’ vile vitriol."
"Ever since Megxit, Meghan and Harry have humiliated the King and the Royal Family. Paralysed by fear and indecision, Charles has failed to suppress the Sussexes’ vile vitriol."
He added in his article for The Sun: "In calculating whether to allow the Sussexes to attend his Coronation, Charles has reverted to his familiar stance — dithering, worrying about his image."
He added in his article for The Sun: "In calculating whether to allow the Sussexes to attend his Coronation, Charles has reverted to his familiar stance — dithering, worrying about his image."
Meanwhile, author Gareth Russell has highlighted King Charles's willingness to build bridges with members of the Royal Family who have faced controversy or criticism. Russell compared Charles's approach to that of his predecessor, King Edward VIII, who stepped down from the throne in order to marry Wallis Simpson.
Meanwhile, author Gareth Russell has highlighted King Charles's willingness to build bridges with members of the Royal Family who have faced controversy or criticism. Russell compared Charles's approach to that of his predecessor, King Edward VIII, who stepped down from the throne in order to marry Wallis Simpson.
Edward VIII ascended to the throne in January 1936 following the death of King George V. However, Edward chose to step down as the UK's head of state in December 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson when he was asked to pick between the two.
Edward VIII ascended to the throne in January 1936 following the death of King George V. However, Edward chose to step down as the UK's head of state in December 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson when he was asked to pick between the two.
King Charles is reportedly seeking to modernize the monarchy by cutting costs and reducing financial dependence of the Royal Family on the Crown. The changes include eliminating subsidized rent and housing for working Royals, with properties being let at commercial rates to people outside the family.
King Charles is reportedly seeking to modernize the monarchy by cutting costs and reducing financial dependence of the Royal Family on the Crown. The changes include eliminating subsidized rent and housing for working Royals, with properties being let at commercial rates to people outside the family.
The aim is to offer competitive salaries, benefits, and pensions to members of staff and decrease the number of Royals financially dependent on the Crown. King Charles is working with his son Prince William to plan and execute these changes, with a focus on having effective people in effective positions doing effective jobs and being paid appropriately.
The aim is to offer competitive salaries, benefits, and pensions to members of staff and decrease the number of Royals financially dependent on the Crown. King Charles is working with his son Prince William to plan and execute these changes, with a focus on having effective people in effective positions doing effective jobs and being paid appropriately.