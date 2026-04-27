King Charles’ planned US trip not changed after Washington shooting incident, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles’ state visit to the United States will go ahead as scheduled on Monday, despite a shooting incident near a political dinner in Washington attended by US President Donald Trump, Buckingham Palace has confirmed after consultations with US officials.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to arrive for their four-day visit, which includes meetings with senior US leaders and a planned address to Congress marking 250 years since American independence. The visit had briefly come under scrutiny following the shooting near the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which forced Secret Service agents to rush Trump from the venue.

According to Reuters, Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the trip will proceed, saying, “Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on advice of government, we can confirm the state visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned.”

Security assurances after Washington incident US authorities have indicated that the shooting is believed to have been an attempt targeting Trump and administration officials. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said he was confident the royal visit would be safe, despite heightened security concerns in Washington.

Blanche also said that King Charles’ schedule remains secure under existing protective arrangements coordinated between British and US security agencies.

Minor changes possible to itinerary Reuters citing a palace source said there could be “small operational changes” to some engagements depending on evolving security assessments, but no major alterations are expected.

The palace added that the King and Queen are “looking forward to the visit getting underway” and are grateful to officials on both sides who worked quickly to ensure the programme remains intact.

Royal response to Washington attack Following the incident, Charles and Camilla reportedly expressed private sympathies to Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The palace said the King was being kept fully briefed on developments and was relieved that no guests were seriously harmed.

The visit comes at a sensitive diplomatic moment, with ongoing global tensions including the Iran conflict and broader geopolitical frictions between Washington and London.

Security breach and chaotic evacuation The White House Correspondents’ dinner attack unfolded shortly after the dinner began, forcing Secret Service agents to evacuate Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, cabinet officials, and hundreds of guests from the ballroom.

Officials said gunman Cole Tomas Allen fired a shotgun at a Secret Service agent near a checkpoint before being tackled and arrested. The injured agent was protected by a bullet-resistant vest and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Trump later said he initially mistook the sound for an accident before realizing it was gunfire.

Travel and preparation details Authorities said Allen traveled from Los Angeles to Chicago and then to Washington by train before checking into the Hilton hotel ahead of the event. He was reportedly armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives.

Officials also said the suspect had purchased firearms in recent years legally.

Background and online profile Law enforcement and public records cited by AP indicate Allen was a highly educated tutor and computer science graduate with no prior criminal record. He reportedly held a master’s degree in computer science and worked in education services while also developing video game projects.

Also Read | Gunman shared chilling manifesto with family before WH dinner attack — Report