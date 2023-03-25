King Charles planning to ask more royals to vacate London homes; here's why

“A lot of practices that have evolved during the last reign will be changing. The King is not heartless or reckless, but if the family members are not part of the core family and not working for the crown, it is fair for them to house themselves and fund themselves," a senior figure said as quoted by the Evening Standard. The King aims to making the monarchy “fit for purpose" over the next five years and he is working closely with his son Prince of Wales and Queen Consort on this. The report stated that King also aims to pay his staff competitive salaries and pensions so that he gets the best people onboard.