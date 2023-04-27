Home / News / World /  Do King Charles, Queen Camilla have a secret son? Australian man demands DNA test, presents research
Back

Do King Charles, Queen Camilla have a secret son? Australian man demands DNA test, presents research

1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:53 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Britain's Camilla, the Queen Consort and King Charles III arrive to visit Liverpool Central Library, to officially mark the Library's twinning with Ukraine's first public Library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odesa, in Liverpool, Britain Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)Premium
Britain's Camilla, the Queen Consort and King Charles III arrive to visit Liverpool Central Library, to officially mark the Library's twinning with Ukraine's first public Library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odesa, in Liverpool, Britain Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

The 'secret son' of King Charles and Queen Camilla believes DNA testing will resolve questions about his own paternity.

A man from Australia who claims to be the secret son of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has announced his intentions to launch a new legal battle against Prince William and Prince Harry.

Simon Dorante-Day says his paternity claims have been the result of decades of research, with his grandmother, who used to work for the Queen, having told him many times that he is the son of Charles and Camilla.

Born in 1966 in Gosport, Portsmouth, UK, Simon Dorante-Day was adopted by Karen and David Day when he was just eight months old. His adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, had served the Queen and Prince Philip in a Royal household, with Ernest even receiving an Imperial Service Award.

Also Read: King Charles’ coronation: British taxpayers’ money worth 1021.5 crore will be spent for the grand ceremony

The 57-year-old has been seeking a paternity test from the royal couple for close to ten years. In an exclusive interview with 7Life, he revealed plans to have William and Harry submit to DNA tests, as he believes there is already plenty of public speculation about their paternity.

Dorante-Day believes DNA testing will resolve questions about his own paternity once and for all, saying there are visual differences between the three of them that many people have already noted. He has cited several factors, including facial appearance, ears, hands, fingers, feet, toes, head shape, hair colour and body structure, as justification for his claims. He hopes the DNA test will also identify others who were aware of the situation and part of a bigger game.

Also Read: King Charles III’s private fortune estimated at whopping £1.8 billion

Dorante-Day has told 7Life that he has been working on his next round of legal applications and reviewing various options, jurisdictions and venues with which to proceed. He has now selected what he thinks is the most effective and appropriate course of action to capture all the elements of the case and achieve a resolution.

According to Dorante-Day's research, Charles and Camilla developed a close relationship in 1965. He alleges that a few months after that, during the time leading up to his birth, Camilla disappeared from the social scene in the UK for a period of at least nine months. Meanwhile, Charles was sent to Australia.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout