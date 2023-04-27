A man from Australia who claims to be the secret son of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has announced his intentions to launch a new legal battle against Prince William and Prince Harry.

Simon Dorante-Day says his paternity claims have been the result of decades of research, with his grandmother, who used to work for the Queen, having told him many times that he is the son of Charles and Camilla.

Born in 1966 in Gosport, Portsmouth, UK, Simon Dorante-Day was adopted by Karen and David Day when he was just eight months old. His adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, had served the Queen and Prince Philip in a Royal household, with Ernest even receiving an Imperial Service Award.

The 57-year-old has been seeking a paternity test from the royal couple for close to ten years. In an exclusive interview with 7Life, he revealed plans to have William and Harry submit to DNA tests, as he believes there is already plenty of public speculation about their paternity.

Dorante-Day believes DNA testing will resolve questions about his own paternity once and for all, saying there are visual differences between the three of them that many people have already noted. He has cited several factors, including facial appearance, ears, hands, fingers, feet, toes, head shape, hair colour and body structure, as justification for his claims. He hopes the DNA test will also identify others who were aware of the situation and part of a bigger game.

Dorante-Day has told 7Life that he has been working on his next round of legal applications and reviewing various options, jurisdictions and venues with which to proceed. He has now selected what he thinks is the most effective and appropriate course of action to capture all the elements of the case and achieve a resolution.

According to Dorante-Day's research, Charles and Camilla developed a close relationship in 1965. He alleges that a few months after that, during the time leading up to his birth, Camilla disappeared from the social scene in the UK for a period of at least nine months. Meanwhile, Charles was sent to Australia.