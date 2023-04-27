Do King Charles, Queen Camilla have a secret son? Australian man demands DNA test, presents research1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:53 AM IST
The 'secret son' of King Charles and Queen Camilla believes DNA testing will resolve questions about his own paternity.
A man from Australia who claims to be the secret son of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has announced his intentions to launch a new legal battle against Prince William and Prince Harry.
