King Charles ready to have a discussion with Prince Harry but conditions apply

King Charles ready to have a discussion with Prince Harry but conditions apply

1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 12:44 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

King Charles is ready to have a talk with Prince Harry. However, he insists on certain conditions.

(FILES) Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown, waves from the Buckingham Palace balcony after viewing the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after his coronation.(Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP)

King Charles is reportedly extending an olive branch to his estranged son, Prince Harry, with an invitation for private talks to mend their faltering relationship. However, the monarch has certain conditions for these discussions, according to inside sources speaking to Bella magazine.

Primarily, he expects future family matters to remain confidential, thereby drawing a line in the sand against any future public revelations by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The King is said to be deeply affected by the public controversies involving Prince Harry and Meghan, who have on several occasions spoken openly about their disagreements with the Royal Family. Nonetheless, the insider suggests that the King's love for his son remains unshaken, albeit with the stipulation that discussions about the family would not be made public going forward.

"The King loves his son very much but he has been mortally wounded by what he has done," The Daily Mirror quoted the insider as telling Bella. "He will always be there for him but draws the line at public slanging matches. If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details."

It appears that staff members are meticulously working behind the scenes to set the stage for this crucial family summit. The aim is to resolve the discord between Prince Harry and Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family, often referred to colloquially as "the Firm".

The highly-anticipated talks, if they take place, are expected to unfold privately without the glare of the media spotlight, aligning with King Charles' demand for discretion. While the exact details are still in the works, insiders suggest that this could be a turning point for the strained relations within the Royal Family.

Read more on the development in The Daily Mirror.

11 Sep 2023, 12:44 PM IST
