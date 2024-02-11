King Charles releases first statement after Cancer diagnosis: ‘Grateful for…’
King Charles expresses gratitude for support and good wishes after cancer diagnosis. King Charles thanks medical professionals and cancer charities for their care and dedication. King Charles' wife says he is doing well, Prince Harry visits him in London
Britain's King Charles, who was recently diagnosed with Cancer, has now released a statement for the first time since the news broke. King Charles said, “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days".