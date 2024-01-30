King Charles returns home after prostate treatment: Urology expert details what lies ahead during recovery
King Charles has been discharged from the London Clinic after prostate treatment. His recovery timeline is undisclosed, but no immediate changes to his constitutional duties are expected.
King Charles has been discharged after a three-night stay at the London Clinic for prostate treatment. He, alongside Queen Camilla, greeted the press briefly before they left. His time away from Royal duties will extend as he seeks privacy for recovery though the span remains undisclosed.