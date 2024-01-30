King Charles has been discharged after a three-night stay at the London Clinic for prostate treatment. He, alongside Queen Camilla, greeted the press briefly before they left. His time away from Royal duties will extend as he seeks privacy for recovery though the span remains undisclosed.

The palace assured that his health hiccup prompts no immediate alterations in constitutional duties. Rick Popert, a urology expert, highlighted a typical recovery timeline of four to six weeks after such procedures. However, he urged caution against strenuous activities initially.

"It is important to take things gently in the first couple of weeks, but I would expect patients to be fully mobile but avoid heavy lifting or strenuous exercise," the BBC quoted Popert as saying.

Kate Middleton also left the same facility after a 13-day stay for abdominal surgery. Details on her health remain scant, yet the palace confirms her recuperation will stretch over several months at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The Princess of Wales’ public appearances have been on pause since the last Christmas. Her departure from the clinic remained discreet. Prince William, alongside their children, awaits her at their Windsor home.

Why King Charles is open about his condition

The medical scenarios for both the King, 75, and Princess Kate, 42, stirred public interest, notably with the King's prostate issue. This condition, benign and quite prevalent among older men over 50, led to a surge in public health inquiries, as noted on the NHS website.

The King's openness about his condition aimed to foster awareness and prompt others to seek medical guidance for similar health concerns, the BBC added.

