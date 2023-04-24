Hello User
Home / News / World /  King Charles plays it safe, avoids controversy by excluding Kohinoor diamond in Coronation ceremony

King Charles plays it safe, avoids controversy by excluding Kohinoor diamond in Coronation ceremony

1 min read . 12:32 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
FILE - Britain's King Charles III sits on the floor in the Prayer Hall during a visit to the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in Luton, England, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)

The Kohinoor diamond was acquired by the British in 1849.

The Royal Family has reportedly decided to avoid the potential controversy surrounding the use of the Kohinoor diamond in King Charles' Coronation ceremony by opting for an existing crown instead.

A Royal expert noted that the palace was conscious of the contentious nature of the Kohinoor, a diamond that came into Queen Victoria's possession from the treasury of Maharaja Ranjit Singh before she was crowned empress of India. 

The significance of Queen Camilla's decision to forgo the traditional crown embedded with the Kohinoor was discussed by Camilla Tominey, who suggested that the palace wanted to avoid any debate about the jewel's provenance.

In 1849, the British eventually managed to acquire the much-desired Kohinoor diamond. However, this was achieved through imprisoning Maharaja Ranjit Singh's 10-year-old son Duleep Singh and his mother Rani Jindan. 

Under duress, Duleep was made to sign a legal agreement which resulted in the relinquishment of control over the Kohinoor to the British. As a result, the diamond became the property of Queen Victoria.

The value of the Kohinoor diamond is uncertain, and although it has been referred to as priceless, some estimates value it at up to $400 million (approximately 3,314 crore).

Camilla Tominey went on to suggest that the palace's decision to use Queen Mary's Crown was a "safe and sensible thing" to do, as it would prevent a "separate debate about the jewels in the crown". It has been reported that the use of Queen Mary's Crown marks the first time an existing crown has been used for a Coronation. The ceremony has also seen a departure from tradition, with modern elements being incorporated into the event.

It has been reported that the ceremony will include multi-faith elements, with House of Lords peers of Hindu, Muslim, Jewish and Sikh faiths carrying key pieces of Coronation regalia on the day at the Abbey. Camilla Tominey noted that King Charles aimed to make the ceremony as "diverse and inclusive as possible", which included representation for those of different faiths and those of no faith.

As the countdown to the Coronation continues, many will be eager to witness the historic event, which is expected to be one of the grandest ceremonies to take place in recent history.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
