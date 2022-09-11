King Charles's belated reign can still be a fruitful one5 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 04:02 PM IST
Age is not a bar to doing the job well, but the new monarch ascends the throne with a fair amount of baggage as well as goodwill.
The oldest Prince of Wales in history was kept waiting longer than any other royal heir before he could take his mother’s place on the throne. Many suggested he had become king too late in life and had wasted his days in self-indulgence. The Prince’s marital difficulties and his mistresses were discussed disapprovingly in the press. His contacts with politicians were held to have compromised his neutrality.