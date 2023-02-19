King Charles's coronation ceremony: Date, cost, other details. 10 points
- Coronation is a religious ceremony during which a sovereign is crowned. It formalises the monarch's role as the head of the church of England
Britain King Charles III's coronation will take place on 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. The King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen of Consort. Coronation is a religious ceremony during which a sovereign is crowned. It formalises the monarch's role as the head of the church of England.
