King Charles's coronation ceremony: Date, cost, other details. 10 points

Britain King Charles III's coronation will take place on 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. The King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen of Consort. Coronation is a religious ceremony during which a sovereign is crowned. It formalises the monarch's role as the head of the church of England.
King Charles III's coronation: Here are 10 things to know
- King Charles III's coronation ceremony will be "rooted in long-standing traditions", but will also reflect the "monarch's role today and look towards the future". It is likely to be shorter and smaller in scale than Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation.
- Guests: The coronation is a state occasion, which means the government controls the guest list. However, the point of interest is the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to Daily Mail news, both Harry and Meghan will be attending the ceremony.
- Besides, King Charles III's coronation procession will also be modest. In Queen Elizabeth's procession, 16,000 participants were there, and they took 45 minutes to pass any stationary point on the 7km route.
- However, the King and Queen Consort will travel to Westminster Abbey in the King's procession, and return to Buckingham Palace, where they will be joined by other members of the Royal Family.
- King Charle's Crown: The King will be crowned with the solid gold 17th Century St Edward's Crown.
- Camilla will be crowned with Queen Mary's Crown, which has been taken out of the Tower of London to be re-sized.
- Twelve newly commissioned pieces of music will play at the coronation of Britain's King. Six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions, and one organ commission have been composed for the occasion, including a new Coronation Anthem by musical theatre impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber.
- Besides, Charles requested Greek Orthodox music, which can be traced back to the Byzantine period, to be featured in the service in tribute to his father, Prince Philip, who was born on the Greek island of Corfu. Prince Philip died in 2021.
- Music by classical composers including George Frideric Handel, Edward Elgar, Hubert Parry, and Ralph Vaughan Williams, some of which has historically featured in the service for 400 years, will be included in the programme, along with the music of living Welsh composer Karl Jenkins. One of the liturgical sections of the ceremony will also be performed in Welsh to reflect Charles's "long-standing and deeply held relationship and affiliation with Wales," according to the statement by Buckingham Palace.
- The coronation will be paid for by the UK government.
