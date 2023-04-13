Even though Prince Harry would be attending King Charles's Coronation, he is likely to be excluded from key parts of the ceremony, including the Buckingham Palace balcony finale, a royal expert has cited.

Camilla Tominey, an Associate Editor at The Telegraph and a royal expert, said, as reported by Express UK, Meghan Markle's invitation refusal was to be expected but warned it would leave Harry having to "suck up the ignominy" of being secluded during the ceremony.

Tominey suggests that Meghan's absence from Harry's book tour and rumors of discontent regarding Archie and Lilibet's potential exclusion from the Coronation procession were signs of Meghan's refusal to attend.

“The signs were all there, from the Duchess being almost entirely absent from her husband’s book tour to rumours of disgruntlement at Archie and Lilibet’s apparent exclusion from the Coronation procession."

Tominey also suggests that the Sussexes would only play a secondary role when Queen Elizabeth was conducting events and now that she's no longer leading the royal family, Meghan has left the band for good. Friends of Meghan reportedly see her future in the US, following in the footsteps of John Lennon.

"So it will be left to Harry to suck up the ignominy of being excluded from both the King’s procession and Coronation procession and from the Buckingham Palace balcony. Blood is thicker than water, and all that."

Royals are ‘relieved’

Recent reports suggest that some members of the Royal family are "relieved" that Meghan Markle will not be attending an upcoming event. An unnamed family member reportedly felt "uncomfortable" with her attendance.

Observers have stated that Prince Charles and the rest of the family will feel relieved, particularly Kate, as her presence would have been uncomfortable for her.

Some speculate that Meghan's absence may be due to her son Archie's birthday, which falls on the same day as the event. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes, as reported by Daily Mail, that Prince Harry attending without Meghan is an "ideal compromise."