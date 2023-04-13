King Charles's Coronation: Prince Harry to be barred from Buckingham Palace balcony finale, other key events2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Royal expert said, Prince Harry will not be a part of the King’s procession and Coronation procession and from the Buckingham Palace balcony finale.
Even though Prince Harry would be attending King Charles's Coronation, he is likely to be excluded from key parts of the ceremony, including the Buckingham Palace balcony finale, a royal expert has cited.
